Hugh Jackman famously took a pay cut to make the R-rated Logan (2017), the ninth and final movie in which he portrayed Wolverine. Those projects also include the trilogy of X-Men, X2: X-Men United, and X-Men: The Last Stand. He then went solo for X-Men Origins: Wolverine, made a perfect cameo in X-Men: First Class, and then came another solo act with The Wolverine. Then he got super, extra shirtless with X-Men: Days of Future Past and popped into X-Men: Apocalypse. It all came down to Logan, though, and Jackman did a social media lap on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to what he calls “the role of a lifetime.”

Indeed, Jackman spent nearly two decades brandishing the claws, hitting the iron, and honing those sideburns for this ongoing role. He’s grateful as can be for the opportunity, but he’s also talking about how those abs were made in the kitchen. Yep, long before Kumail Nanjiani was getting ripped for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jackman was dutifully gobbling hunks of bland chicken for FOX, and he’s thankful for all of it. Also, you know, that physique, so here’s Jackman’s tribute to Logan and his Wolverine bod.

3 years ago, on this day, LOGAN was released. Thank you for the many (and I really mean MANY) years of sweat, steamed chicken and the role of a lifetime! #thankful #Wolverine #xmen #Logan pic.twitter.com/RLn5eaI4V5 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 3, 2020

Strangely, these photos almost never existed, given that Jackman was nearly fired as Wolverine only weeks into his run. He previously even described his awkward mutant beginnings to be “very embarrassing,” and even though Jackman’s musical leanings have led him to very different places over the years, Wolverine cannot be considered anything but a career-defining role for him. So why not celebrate those associated abs? We all might do that, if given the chance, too.