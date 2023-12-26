Most people celebrate holidays with their families and loved ones and Will Ferrell. Celebrities like to celebrate with over-the-top ensembles and rich people food. Hugh Jackman, who is a mix between “most people” and “celebrity,” decided to go his own route and embark on a new holiday tradition by getting in trouble near the Rockefeller Christmas tree.

Jackman took to Instagram to tell his followers about his little “holiday hack” without taking into consideration the fact that he’s literally Hugh Jackman, so of course a security guard is going to let him go with a warning or else he would whip out his finger knives and attack.

The actor posted a video of himself taking a video (this is the celebrity part of him) of the tree, with the caption, “I highly recommend getting up really early on Christmas morning and taking a walk to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree. It’s so beautiful and not crowded at all,” he wrote, though anyone who had to pass through Grand Central on Christmas Day knowns this is simply not true.

Jackman added that he did have a run-in with the law: “I did get in trouble for going beyond the barrier but the security guard was nice and let me go with just a warning.” How nice that a tree has its own security guard. Jackman also added other shots of himself in full Dad Mode:

Now you know where Hugh Jackman will likely be at 7 am on Christmas Day next year, so feel free to use that information however you see fit!!! He also hung out with Will Ferrell, too.

