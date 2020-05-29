Well, that lasted a month.

After agreeing to a “temporary ceasefire” in April, Hugh Jackman has fired the first shot in restarting his long-standing “feud” with his X-Men Origins: Wolverine co-star, Ryan Reynolds. While commandeering a photo of a child’s birthday cake on Instagram (damn, Hugh), Jackman couldn’t resist letting everyone know that Wolverine mops the floor with Deadpool.

“Sam celebrated his 8th birthday with dueling #wolverine and #deadpool cakes,” Jackman wrote in the caption. “I think it’s crystal clear who won the battle. Don’t you?”

As of this writing, Reynolds has yet to respond to the latest barb, but we’re sure it’s only a matter of time until he fires back at his long-time adversary. Then again, the actor might have been caught off-guard considering that, just a few weeks ago, Jackman told TODAY that he’d be giving Reynolds a reprieve out of respect for Blake Lively who’s trapped inside with the mouthy Deadpool actor:

“It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times. [My wife] actually said to me, really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge. I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake [Lively] reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All In Challenge. We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talked to her, ’cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her.”

Not only did Jackman and Reynolds pause their “feud,” but they teamed up together and joined the All In Challenge by offering one fan a chance to run a lemonade stand for a day with the two actors, which sounds like fun — if they can get along.

(Via Hugh Jackman on Instagram)