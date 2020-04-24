While appearing on The Today Show, Hugh Jackman opened up about agreeing to a temporary ceasefire in his “feud” with Ryan Reynolds. The Wolverine actor says his main concern is Blake Lively, and not so much Reynolds, who Jackman couldn’t resist taking a few jabs at. Here’s what he said on TODAY:

“It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times. [My wife] actually said to me, really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge. I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake [Lively] reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All In Challenge. “We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talked to her, ’cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So we’re really reaching out.’

You can watch the full clip below:

What's the latest with @RealHughJackman's feud with @VancityReynolds? "It's not over," says Jackman. However, with the help of @blakelively, Jackman and Reynolds will be participating in the #AllInChallenge to raise money for the frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/DF4RQ5iJUY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 24, 2020

Earlier in the week, Jackman and Reynolds announced that they’d be pausing their feud to take part in the #ALLinCHALLENGE. The two have offered to run a lemonade stand together for one randomly chosen bidder who donates to the efforts to make sure America’s most vulnerable communities are still being fed during the pandemic.

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020

Hugh and I have a temporary cease-fire on our feud for the @allinchallenge. So, I nominate, legendary Astronaut, @Cmdr_Hadfield, Soccer Superstar, @AshleyLawrence – and just to screw with him… @RealHughJackman. (WHAAT? A challenge inside a challenge.) https://t.co/9RKgI0G1X5 pic.twitter.com/pyFG5Agstr — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2020

The #ALLinCHALLENGE has been netting big name stars left and right ever since Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro joined forces to offer one lucky fan a walk-on role in their upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. They were quickly joined by Ellen DeGeneres, who’s auctioning off a chance to be her co-host for the day and Matthew McConaughey who will hang with one lucky fan at a University of Austin football game. With Jackman and Reynolds getting in on the act, it’s only a matter of time before even more celebrities start going “all in.”

(Via CBR)