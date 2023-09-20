Lionsgate just dropped a brand trailer for the highly anticipated The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Set 64 years before Katniss Everdeen would volunteer as a tribute and rock Panem, the prequel story based on the bestselling book of the same name follows the rise of Coriolanus Snow as he has his first encounter with District 12. This time in the form of Rachel Zegler‘s Lucy Gray Baird, and like Katniss, she proves to be much more than her humble surroundings.

Also look for Viola Davis, Jonathan Schwartzman, and Peter Dinklage to add their actorly gravitas to the dystopian battle royale.

Here’s the official synopsis:

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premieres November 17, 2023.