The breakout star of Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler, is finally releasing his passion project, a movie about basketball (not that one) called Hustle. Sandler stars as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman who brings an underdog player from Spain to Philly to play for the 76ers.

In the trailer, Sandler proudly exclaims, “You come to Philly, your whole world is gonna change overnight.” Hopefully, he gets the true Philadelphia experience (eating a cheesesteak and getting a parking ticket). This is how he wins!

The movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, as well as actual NBA players Anthony Edwards, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, and Tyrese Maxey. As per the official Netflix description:

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Those who live in South Philly will be delighted to know that the movie that caused the world-famous Melrose Diner to be closed for several days while they filmed in the parking lot is finally hitting Netflix on June 8th. Check out the trailer above.