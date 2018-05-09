STXfilms

To discuss Amy Schumer is to wade into a minefield. The talented comedian, actress, and writer seems to inspire the ire of a certain corner of the internet no matter what she does, no matter the quality of her work. Schumer had climbed the mountain of success, and there were plenty of people willing to try and tear her down at every turn. Inside Amy Schumer and Trainwreck made her a critical darling, but she still had more than her fair share of misogynist trolls. Because of the steady onslaught, some legitimate criticisms — persistent rumors of joke stealing, the lackluster Leather Special — got thrown onto the pile with the unfair hate.

When the trailer for Schumer’s latest film, I Feel Pretty, dropped, many people — women in particular — were a little put off by the apparent message of the film. Schumer plays Renee, a woman who is constantly belittled due to her physical appearance who then hits her head in a SoulCycle class and then believes herself to be “undeniably beautiful” after regaining consciousness. Her newfound extreme self-esteem changes her professional and personal life drastically, and the butt of the joke seemed to be that if Schumer and women like her were confident they had to be delusional. Schumer bristled against that thinking and encouraged people to wait to see the film before casting judgment. However, when the film was released a couple of weeks ago, the criticism only sharpened.

Instead of taking that criticism in stride, Schumer launched her own online Instagram campaign complaining about the film’s reception and dismissing the critics as too white and too male. To her credit, the film criticism field is overly populated with white men, but in this situation, they’re right about I Feel Pretty.

I went into I Feel Pretty wanting to like it. I’m a fan of the romantic comedy genre and have enjoyed most of Schumer’s work. I was the ideal audience for this film, and I hoped that the trailers had just misrepresented the film. They didn’t. As Renee strutted through New York with her newfound ego, the supporting characters and the film itself encourages us to laugh at her. Look at this woman and her absurdly misplaced confidence! Despite the fact that Schumer looks better than most women that you know, we are meant to see this kind of radical confidence as wholly absurd.