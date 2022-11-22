Last year, Ice Cube reportedly walked away from a $9 million paycheck after refusing to get the COVID vaccine. The rapper/actor was set to star in the comedy Oh Hell No alongside Jack Black, but he wouldn’t comply with protocol that required everyone on the Hawaii film set to be vaccinated. While Cube had promoted mask-wearing all throughout the pandemic, he apparently drew the line at the COVID vaccine, and now, he’s talking about the experience.

While stopping by the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Cube confirmed that, yes, he did lose out on $9 million for refusing the COVID vaccine. Via Variety:

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf*cking jab,” Cube said, confirming the Oct. 2021 reports. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want get the jab. F*ck that jab. F*ck ya’ll for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

However, Cube walked back his “turned down” comments and clarified that the producers decided not to cast him when he wouldn’t get vaccinated.

“Those m*therfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot,” Cube said. “I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab…I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that shit at all. Nothing. F*ck them. I didn’t need that sh*t.”

When asked if the experience has pushed him to start his own independent studio, Cube said. “I’m working on it. I’m hustling. … Got a lot of things up my sleeve.”

