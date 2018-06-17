Disney/Pixar

Any concerns studios may have had about the summer box office after the disappointing bow of Solo three weeks ago were completely erased this weekend with the debut of Incredibles 2. The film received high marks from critics (94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and an A+ from Cinemascore (the 7th for Pixar) with 92 percent of audiences also saying they would recommend it to friends. It’s hard to do much better than that, except by appealing to all audiences across all demographics. Incredibles 2 was not an animated film that kids had to drag their parents to (in fact, parents made up only 12 percent of the audience); this was a movie that men, women, young and old all ran out to see on opening weekend.

The result is what looks like a $181 million opening, easily the highest grossing opening weekend ever for an animated film, besting Finding Dory ($135 million) by over $55 million. Depending on how the final numbers shake out on Monday, Incredibles 2 will also own the eighth (ahead of Captain America: Civil War‘s $179 million) or ninth biggest opening of all time (ahead of the $174 million earned by Beauty and the Beast). Clearly, the 14-year gap between installments didn’t hurt the sequel, as the $180 million opening weekend is roughly 70 percent of what the original earned over its entire run ($260 million). Hugely positive word of mouth should also keep Incredibles 2 in the top five at the box office for weeks to come — it won’t receive any animated competition until the release of Transylvania Hotel 3 on July 13th.

Clearly, Disney is happy with this result, which probably softens the blow of Solo’s disappointing run. That Star Wars stand-alone film fell to number four this weekend with $9.9 million, and after four weeks, it’s barely earned more over its entire run ($192 million) than Incredibles 2 did in its first three days.