Despite being on the job to promote The Call of the Wild, Harrison Ford has been whipping up hype for Indiana Jones 5, which reportedly starts filming in late Spring or early Summer 2020 after a series of delays and rewrites. There was also talks of rebooting the franchise with a younger actor, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy put those rumors to rest by confirming that Indy 5 would be a “continuation” with Ford still wearing the classic fedora.

In an interview with Hey U Guys, Ford addressed the lengthy development process and set some lofty goals for the fifth installment. Specifically, that he’s not interested in making a new Indiana Jones movie that doesn’t deliver the same spectacle as Marvel:

“I don’t really want to give them what they want to see, I want to give them something they didn’t anticipate,” said Ford. “They are used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit. Certainly, the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of a success of worked the other way around, they killed it! Well, we’re not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we are in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. We’ve got some scheduling issues and a few script things to do but we are determined to get it right before we get it made.”

Details about the film’s plots are still under wraps, but Ford did drop a tiny tidbit while sitting down with IGN:

“Well, I’m not going to share the story with you because that doesn’t seem like a good idea,” Ford began. “But we’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved.”

As for fans who are worried that Indy 5 will be more Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and less Raiders of the Lost Ark, both George Lucas and Shia LaBeouf won’t be returning, which means no CGI gophers or Tarzan Shia moments. It’s a start.

