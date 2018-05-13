New Line Cinema

Avengers: Infinity War easily held on to the top spot at the box office for the third weekend in a row. With another $65 million in the bank, Infinity War has now earned $551 million domestic. It’s keeping pace ahead of Black Panther but behind Star Wars: A Force Awakens as the second fastest movie to $500, although it falls behind A Force Awakens ($90 million), Avatar ($68 million) and Black Panther ($66 million) for the highest grossing third weekend. It will likely end its run around $650 million domestic, meaning that Black Panther is likely to be the top film through the summer (and likely the year) unless Solo or Deadpool overtake it (neither are expected to). However, after international receipts for Infinity War come in this weekend, it will cross the $1.4 billion mark and surpass Black Panther and Avengers: Age of Ultron in worldwide receipts after only three weekends, making it the 7th biggest film of all time, worldwide.

Meanwhile, Melissa McCarthy’s partnership with her husband, Ben Falcone, is increasingly producing less return on the investment. The latest, Life of the Party, which is directed and co-written by Falcone, opens its run with less than $20 million, short of the $21 million earned by Tammy and the $23 million earned by The Boss. An $18.2 million opening on a budget in the low $30 millions is not great.

However, it is worth noting that both of their previous efforts legged it out to $63 million (The Boss) and $84 million (Tammy), so Life of the Party may play well against relatively limited comedy competition until Tag arrives mid-June. Life of the Party is getting mixed reviews by critics (41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), but better scores from audiences (B Cinemascore) than the two previous Falcone/McCarthy collaborations (C+). Falcone and McCarthy will reteam again for a Christmas 2019 release, Superintelligence, although McCarthy also has two more films out in 2018.