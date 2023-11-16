The sequel to the acclaimed film was announced in September 2022 when it was confirmed that Amy Poehler would return as Joy, the blue-haired emotion living in Riley’s complex little noggin. But not the entire cast will return for the sequel due to salary disputes, so the gang might sound a little different. Here is everything we know so far about Inside Out 2 , which will be directed by longtime Pixar collaborator Kelsey Mann.

Pixar ‘s latest venture into sequels won’t include another Cars movie (yet…hopefully they’ll keep it that way) but instead, viewers will finally get to see what Riley and her emotions have been up to since 2015’s Inside Out. Now that Riley is a teen, she will surely have some more stuff to say. Or TikToks to make.

Plot

We all know emotions are ever-evolving, so now that Riley is a teen, she is set to experience some fun new emotions, including everyone’s favorite: Anxiety. Luckily, Anxiety is voiced by Maya Hawke, so there is a win here.

While we can expect the usual emotions to have trouble adjusting, there will also be a handful of new emotions entering Riley’s consciousness. We don’t know which new emotions Riley will meet (yet) but it seems like it will stir up some drama inside and outside of her brain.

Here is the official synopsis:

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Cast

While Poehler is returning as Joy, there are some big cast changes for the sequel. It was announced last year that Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader, who voiced Disgust and Fear, respectively, would not return to voice their characters for the sequel. Allegedly, the two were only offered $100,000 for the Disney movie, which would be just two percent of what Poehler is set to earn. Poehler was supposedly offered 5 million plus additional bonuses for Joy, which is probably why her character seems to be joyful all the time.

The good news is that Phyllis Smith will be returning as Sadness, while Lewis Black is back as Anger, the role he was made for. We also know that Maya Hawke is joining as Anxiety, a new emotion in Riley’s brain, though the rest of the cast is under wraps.