Despite Thanos dying twice in Avengers: Endgame, Josh Brolin has reportedly heard talks that Marvel wants to bring back everyone’s favorite Murder Grimace.

Brolin dropped the tease while recently promoting his upcoming role in Dune: Part Two. The actor was told that thanks to Endgame and the purple Titan’s appearances in Marvel’s What If…?, no one has died more in the MCU than Thanos. That little tidbit led to Brolin maybe saying more than he should have or having a little fun.

“You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they’re gonna bring him back,” Brolin told Comic Book. “And there’s the What If…? series and that’s a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don’t know in the Marvel world whether they’re going to bring him back, but I didn’t know that he was the most killed-off Marvel villain … You learn something new every day.”

Again, Brolin might be joking around, but Thanos’ return isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Back in Fall 2023, a Variety expose reported that Marvel has been looking into reuniting the original Avengers cast. The studio has been in a nosedive and bringing back fan favorites like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans could help in that regard.

The MCU has been knee-deep in multiverse shenanigans, so bringing back dead characters wouldn’t be an issue thanks to the rules of reality going right out the window. That applies to purple aliens with magic gloves as much as does to Scarlett Johansson, so Brolin could actually be telling the truth or he’s just having a bit of fun. It’s honestly a toss-up.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters on March 1.

(Via Comic Book)