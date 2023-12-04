Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man
Kevin Feige Actually Responded To The Rumors That Robert Downey Jr. Is Coming Back As Iron Man

Both Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and the directors of Avengers: Endgame are denying a recent report that Robert Downey Jr. could return as Iron Man in a new Avengers movie.

Last month, a Variety exposé on Marvel’s internal strife claimed that the studio was looking for a way to bring back the original Avengers team for a new movie in an effort to reverse the studio’s fortune. Marvel has had two major box office bombs this year, which many believe is the result of the studio over-extending itself with lackluster Disney+ series that have exacerbated audience’s fatigue with the franchise.

However, Feige has officially shot down rumors of Iron Man’s return. According to the MCU mastermind, Tony Stark’s death in Endgame was a major moment that the studio has no intention of undermining.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige recently told Vanity Fair. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo also revealed that they personally promised Downey that he was done with the character after shooting the devastating scene.

“We’d already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally,” Joe Russo said. “We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it—ever.”

