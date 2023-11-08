In the past two weeks, the marketing for The Marvels made a surprising pivot by teasing the film’s connection to the X-Men.

The hype began with a seemingly random promo spot that noticeably emphasized the letter “X.” However, the fan theories really kicked into overdrive with The Marvels final trailer, which featured the X-Men’s logo in a quick shot. That undeniable moment sparked a flurry of speculation that the mutants could appear in the film as well as Binary, a version of Captain Marvel with a comic book connection to the X-Men.

Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is fielding questions about when the famous mutants will show up in the MCU, and he gave a noticeably coy response in light of The Marvels marketing. But first, Feige made sure to tee up the highly anticipated X-Men ’97, a follow-up to the classic X-Men animated series from the ’90s.

“The X-Men are as solid and as rich and as a great a concept in characters as exist,” Feige told ET via Entertainment Weekly. “There’s the return of the animated series next year, which we’re very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today, which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent.”

The MCU maestro then dropped a big tease. “And then in live-action, people will see,” he said. “Perhaps soon.”

Does “soon” mean this weekend when The Marvels blast into theaters? Guess we’ll find out.

You can watch the interview with Feige below:

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

The Marvels opens in theaters November 10.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)