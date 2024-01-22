Is ‘The Hill’ On Netflix Based On A True Story?

The Hill is the latest title to quietly land on Netflix and become an unexpected hit, which is the new normal on the streamer. The movie, which was released in theaters in 2023, is sitting comfortably at the No. 2 spot on the Netflix Top 10, right behind 2016’s Tarzan. Who wouldn’t want to sit behind Alexander Skarsgard anyway?

Colin Ford stars in The Hill as a young boy who dreams of playing baseball, despite his debilitating degenerative spinal disease. He is discouraged from playing the game by his father, Pastor Hill, played by noted baseball lover Dennis Quaid.

The film is based on the real-life story of Rickey Hill, who defied the odds by playing minor league baseball despite his condition, and his father’s disapproval. Hill was very supportive of the film and getting his story out there. “There is no such thing as no in my book. I hope [people watching this] take the fact that even though they told me my disease was going to end me, I wasn’t going to accept that. I said I’m not accepting no, and I didn’t. I said I would play (pro ball) until every tire went flat,” he told The Athletic in 2023.

Not only is The Hill a real story, but Rickey Hill is still out there being his best self and promoting his own “wellness box” of gummies and hemp cream. This is the real American pastime.

(Via ScreenRant)