Another year, another Elvis movie. This latest one, though, is quite a bit different than last year’s. Where Baz Luhrmann’s inexplicably Razzie-winning take took a more traditional biopic route, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla shows things from the perspective of his young bride, played by Cailee Spaeny. The King, played by Jacob Elordi, is but a supporting character, sometimes away from Graceland shooting one of his wacko movies. That doesn’t mean the actor portraying him didn’t go all-in.

In a new Entertainment Weekly interview with Coppola and her two stars, the director talked about some of the things they learned about Elvis from their research. “Priscilla told us that Elvis liked really burned bacon,” she revealed.

And so Elordi changed his eating habits. “I averaged like a pound of bacon a day,” Elordi said, laughing. “It’s not that noticeable because I’m quite long. But I was the biggest I’ve ever been.”

Priscilla was quite involved in Priscilla, even scoring an executive producer’s credit. Not everyone in her family was pleased with what Coppola was doing. Before her death, Lisa Marie, Priscilla’s daughter with Elvis, was so appalled by how Coppola had depicted her father that she sent her an angry email.

Priscilla is now in theaters. It has zero Elvis songs, but it does have this amazing earworm.

(Via EW)