Jake Gyllenhaal Is Now Weighing In On The ‘Road House’ Streaming Fracas

As the remake of Road House gets ready to knock heads on Prime Video later this month, the film has been mired in behind-the-scenes drama thanks to director Doug Liman boycotting his own movie over Amazon’s refusal to give Road House a theatrical release. However, a recent Variety report revealed that Amazon gave Liman and star Jake Gyllenhaal the choice of a $60 million budget for a theatrical release or $85 million to go streaming only.

“They all took the money,” a source told Variety, and now, Gyllenhaal has confirmed as much.

In a new interview with Total Film, Gyllenhaal admitted that Road House was always going to have a streaming release, but he also respects Liman’s passion for the theatrical experience:

“I adore Doug’s tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases. But, I mean, Amazon was always clear that it was streaming. I just want as many people to see it as possible. And I think we’re living in a world that’s changing in how we see and watch movies, and how they’re made.”

However, while Gyllenhaal supports Liman’s efforts, the actor isn’t beholden to the idea that sitting in a theater is the only way to truly enjoy a movie.

“I’ve also sat watching a film on my computer, or in different places, and been so profoundly moved,” Gyllenhaal said. “If the job of a story is to move people, I have been moved in both forms. I’m a deep lover of cinema and the theatrical release – but I also do really embrace the streaming world.”

Road House starts streaming March 21 on Prime Video.

(Via Total Film)

