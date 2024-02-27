As the remake of Road House gets ready to knock heads on Prime Video later this month, the film has been mired in behind-the-scenes drama thanks to director Doug Liman boycotting his own movie over Amazon’s refusal to give Road House a theatrical release. However, a recent Variety report revealed that Amazon gave Liman and star Jake Gyllenhaal the choice of a $60 million budget for a theatrical release or $85 million to go streaming only.

“They all took the money,” a source told Variety, and now, Gyllenhaal has confirmed as much.

In a new interview with Total Film, Gyllenhaal admitted that Road House was always going to have a streaming release, but he also respects Liman’s passion for the theatrical experience:

“I adore Doug’s tenacity, and I think he is advocating for filmmakers, and film in the cinema, and theatrical releases. But, I mean, Amazon was always clear that it was streaming. I just want as many people to see it as possible. And I think we’re living in a world that’s changing in how we see and watch movies, and how they’re made.”

However, while Gyllenhaal supports Liman’s efforts, the actor isn’t beholden to the idea that sitting in a theater is the only way to truly enjoy a movie.

“I’ve also sat watching a film on my computer, or in different places, and been so profoundly moved,” Gyllenhaal said. “If the job of a story is to move people, I have been moved in both forms. I’m a deep lover of cinema and the theatrical release – but I also do really embrace the streaming world.”

Road House starts streaming March 21 on Prime Video.

(Via Total Film)