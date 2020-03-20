Disney recently released Frozen 2 on Disney+ months in advance, which is both good and bad news for parents. The good: it gives kids something to watch while they’re stuck at home. The bad: dad turning into Jack Torrance after hearing “Into the Unknown” for the 75th time that week. Luckily, there’s a movie on streaming that everyone can agree is great, no matter how many times you see it: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Oscar-winning animated feature and best comic book movie of the 2010s is on Netflix, and according to Jake Johnson, who voices Peter Parker, parents have been reaching out to him, “saying they’ve been watching Spiderverse with their kids. A lot.”

That give him an idea:

So, here’s my idea. If your child is home from school and wants a quick encouraging message from Peter B Peter, then send me an email with their name and I’ll try and send over a short voice note. If I don’t get to you, I apologize. #stayhome

To get in touch with Johnson, you can send an email to peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com. Maybe if you ask extra nice, he’ll leave a message as Nick Miller, as well. “It is perfectly fine to watch TV all day” is good advice right now. And always, but especially right now.

(Via Instagram)