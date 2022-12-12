James Cameron has waited 13 years for this week. On Thursday, Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie ever, comes out, and based on the early reactions, it sounds like every one of those 800 pages was worth it. Cameron was scheduled to be in attendance for the Hollywood premiere of The Way of Water on Monday night, but he had to drop out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Variety reports that “Cameron, who has not brought a film he directed to Hollywood’s backyard since 2009 when the game-changing Avatar debuted, is asymptomatic and feeling well, insiders said. He will continue to engage in publicity for the film, albeit virtually.” The director won’t be there, but the cast will, including Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement. Maybe Jemaine can get his Flight of the Conchords partner Bret McKenzie to slip on a dirt-bike shirt and pretend to be Cameron. No one would notice this difference.

Cameron did attend the film’s world premiere in London last week. His latest opens this Friday and looks to close the year with a bang for distributor Disney. Reports have the opening weekend box office projections at $150 million minimum. The film also scored a release in China, bolstering its chances for profitability.

I’m happy that it’s Avatar week for them most of all:

The Avatar support group in How To with John Wilson made me like the movie and I haven’t even seen it. Hope they’re out there enjoying the rerelease pic.twitter.com/JsfbRAwU6W — Andrew (@Swordfish978) September 24, 2022

(Via Variety)