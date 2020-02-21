Justin Bieber Made James Corden Reveal How Much He Regrets Making ‘Cats’

Maybe it was unnecessarily mean for James Corden and Rebel Wilson to make fun of the visual effects in Cats at the Oscars (“The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly,” the Visual Effects Society said afterward), but whatever, it was an amusing bit in a stuffy award show that needed the levity. It’s not as if Corden has any genuine ill-will against Andrew Lloyd Webber’s inexplicable musical.

During Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show, the late-night host and guest Justin Bieber played a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, where you have to answer a question or eat something disgusting. “On a scale of 1-10, how much do you regret doing Cats?” Bieber asked. Instead of eating cod sperm, Corden responded truthfully.

“Well, here’s the thing, I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it. So, I think you’ve got to be careful not to… you’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time,” he said. “So, I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way I decided to do many things. Some have worked, some haven’t. So, I’m gonna put it at a solid 5.”

There you go: making Cats was less awful than eating fish sperm. Put that on the poster.