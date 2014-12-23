James Franco Burned President Obama While Celebrating Sony’s Decision To Release ‘The Interview’

James Franco took to Instagram this afternoon to react to the news that that Sony will, in fact, be releasing The Interview in a limited capacity on Christmas Day, as well as a simultaneously making the film available on VOD. But while he was at it, he didn’t miss the chance to poke some fun at President Obama, who previously mistakenly referred to Franco as “James Flacco” at that press conference last week.
I don’t say this too often, but well played, James Franco. And while I’m not so much up to speed when it comes to Entourage, I’m told by certain members of the UPROXX staff that his first post might be a double reference to the bro’ingest trailer ever that also dropped today. Coincidence?
(Via Hollywood Reporter)
I do love James Flacco
At least I was able to get a mint on eBay for one of the theatrical release posters I had when they were going for outrageous prices because it was being pulled.
I can’t wait to not watch this movie.
I can wait to watch this movie!
This is all caused by Catholic priest pedophiles.
Best promo ever. They are going to have titanic numbers on this.
Ha, that’s solid. Glad things have worked out with this whole story, to some extent.
Obacco makes me laugh harder than every shitty conservative pun on obama, barack, or michelle that i’ve ever read.