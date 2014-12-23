James Franco Burned President Obama While Celebrating Sony’s Decision To Release ‘The Interview’

James Franco took to Instagram this afternoon to react to the news that that Sony will, in fact, be releasing The Interview in a limited capacity on Christmas Day, as well as a simultaneously making the film available on VOD. But while he was at it, he didn’t miss the chance to poke some fun at President Obama, who previously mistakenly referred to Franco as “James Flacco” at that press conference last week.

I don’t say this too often, but well played, James Franco. And while I’m not so much up to speed when it comes to Entourage, I’m told by certain members of the UPROXX staff that his first post might be a double reference to the bro’ingest trailer ever that also dropped today. Coincidence?

