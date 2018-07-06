James Gunn Said Angry Star Wars Fans Need To ‘Chill Out’ And ‘Go To Therapy’

#Jar Jar Binks #Star Wars
07.05.18 5 mins ago

YouTube

James Gunn is speaking out about toxic movie fans after a Star Wars actor detailed how hateful messages made him contemplate an attempt on his life. The writer and director commented on negative fans and had strong words for those who harass or antagonize those who have roles in movies they aren’t happy with, saying fans should ignore the works and “go to therapy” instead.

The response on Twitter came after Ahmad Best, who did motion capture for Jar Jar Binks, revealed that he contemplated suicide after the backlash against his character in the original Star Wars prequels. That was a backlash endured without the consequences of social media, in which thousands of people can directly message someone or something they don’t particularly like.

And considering a section of more modern Star Wars fans have made it their duty to inform everyone just how much they didn’t like The Last Jedi, to the point that they’re raising money to make their own money to make their own version of the film, the alarming toll that backlash took on the actor was worrying to many in the film industry.

James Gunn, who wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, saw a report about Best’s revelation and tweeted on Wednesday that people need to “chill out.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jar Jar Binks#Star Wars
TAGSJAMES GUNNJar Jar BinksStar Wars

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 16 hours ago 9 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 7 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP