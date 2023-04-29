The Guardians of the Galaxy wing of the MCU has always been its own weird thing. Not only do they spend most of their time tooling through space, but they also have their own eccentric filmmaker: James Gunn, who brings a Troma vibe to a mega-franchise where directors aren’t even allowed to do their own action scenes. But when his motley crew wound up in the Avengers films, they had other people making choices for them. And some of those choices Gunn wouldn’t have done.

The Hollywood Reporter has a new, sprawling profile of the Guardians gag. Buried within is Gunn — who has since moved on to the DCEU, which he is dramatically overhauling — offering a critique of what Anthony and Joe Russo did with his beloved characters in the game-changing diptych that is Infinity War and Endgame.

:”They did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted,” Gunn admitted. Are there specific things he didn’t like? Yes. He doesn’t think Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord would have punched Thanos, thus dooming half of Earth’s humans to temporary death.

It’s a controversial move, to be sure, with Star-Lord, furious and anguished upon learning Josh Brolin’s big baddie had killed Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora. (Luckily they found a way to bring her back.) Gunn does admit he approves of one decision: that Peter Quill would have killed Gamora had she asked him to.

Gunn can say these things in part because, again, he’s no longer at Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is his swan song not only to the characters he helped shape but also to the MCU. There, instead of playing around with a group of weirdos, he’s tackling no less than the goodly Man of Steel.

