The DCEU is in a bit of a pickle: Their movies keep tanking, or at least underperforming. The back-to-back-to-back failures of Black Adam, Shazam 2, and, now, The Flash probably aren’t making the already chaotic Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav any happier. The brand needs a steroid injection and this might do it: As per Deadline, the DCEU finally has a new Superman and Lois Lane.

It’s long been tradition to cast a relative nobody as Krypton’s most famous son, and this time’s no different: Supes will be played by David Corenswet, a young actor whose diverse credits include Pearl, David Simon’s HBO limited series We Own This City, and the Ryan Murphy Netflix shows The Politician and Hollywood. Like Christopher Reeve, he’s even a Juilliard alum, which makes his casting all the more apropos.

For Lois Lane, they’re going with a rumored favorite in the casting process, Rachel Brosnahan. Brosnahan wrapped her final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, freeing her up to play The Daily Planet’s most intrepid reporter. Brosnahan and Corenswet have one credit in common: They’ve both been on House of Cards, though unlike Brosnahan, who was a regular on the show in the early days, Corenswet only guested on a lone episode.

James Gunn, who’s directing the film, currently called Superman: Legacy, as well as leading the revised DCEU with Peter Safran, confirmed Deadline‘s reporting.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

Brosnahan will replace Amy Adams, who played a very thirsty Lois opposite Henry Cavill, the actor who may have given up The Witcher to return as Superman… only for Gunn and Safran to announce they were rebooting the Man of Steel as a younger character. Cavill, though, will likely find a new character in the revamped cinematic universe.

Deadline reports that the casting was hurried along because of the SAG-AFTRA strike that may kick off on June 30, which may find actors like Corenswet and Brosnahan joining WGA writers on the picket line.

(Via Deadline)