When Will ‘Superman: Legacy’ Come Out?

With the SAG-AFTRA strike now over following a tentative agreement with the studios, actors can get back to work after watching their various projects get tossed to the wind. In the aftermath of the strike, fans are no doubt curious about when highly-anticipated shows and movies will be released after experiencing significant delays.

According to a new report from Deadline, the studios are making aggressive moves to get high-profile films back on track. That includes Superman: Legacy which is set to be written and directed by DC Studios chief James Gunn. Fortunately, that film seems to have flown above the fray. Filming is set to begin in March 2024, which will keep the first installment in the newly revamped DC Universe on track for a July 11, 2025 release date.

David Corenswet will take over the role of Clark Kent/Superman as Henry Cavill’s version of the character vanishes with the rest of the DCEU (a.k.a. the SnyderVerse) that will officially conclude with this December’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, one actor from that film might be surviving the transition.

According to Variety, Jason Momoa is in talks to tackle a new character in Gunn’s new DC Universe: The anti-hero and intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo. Momoa could make his debut as the raucous character in Gunn’s Superman film, which will introduce a stacked slate of DC characters including Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), Hawkgirl (Isabel Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).

Superman: Legacy flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.

(Via Deadline)