There’s a lot of characters in The Suicide Squad. When the first teaser for the James Gunn-helmed quasi-sequel — which promises a more fun and wacky take on the all-baddies DCEU romp than its predecessor from 2016 — dropped at DC Fandome late summer, it promised a shaken-up cast roster. Some were returning, some weren’t, but those that are coming back will have 13 (!!) new actors to hang with. Somehow Gunn found room for yet another to join an already packed cast: no less than Sylvester Stallone.

Gunn broke the news over Instagram, sharing a picture of he and Sly. “Always love working with my friend @officialslystallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception,” Gunn wrote. (Stallone made a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which also featured his Tango & Cash co-star Kurt Russell as the main villain.) “Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.” (True, although his Oscar-nominated turn in Creed wasn’t that long ago.)

It sounds like, as with Guardians 2, Stallone will only be making a glorified swing-through. Did he get to reunite with his Cliffhanger co-star Michael Rooker? Did he have a flex-off with John Cena? Did he give Pete Davidson a wedgie? Did Peter Capaldi terrify him with his volcanic swearing? Or will all that happen in the next Suicide Squad romp? You’ll find out when it comes out (tentatively, of course) on August 6, 2021.

(Via Deadline)