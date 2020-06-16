When the surprising news dropped that James Gunn would be directing a maybe-sequel/maybe-reboot of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, it really didn’t help the confusion when the follow-up was simply titled The Suicide Squad. Would this new movie add to the first film or rewrite parts of it? You certainly couldn’t tell by the name.

However, during one of his frequent online Q&As, Gunn revealed on Instagram that calling the movie “The Suicide Squad” was originally a joke that he didn’t think anyone would take seriously, and clearly, they did. He also told fans who keep asking him if the title will change that they probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

“I brought it up kiddingly once and Warners and the producers liked it,” Gunn wrote. There’s not much chance of it changing, but you never know.”

While Gunn might have experienced some bad luck in the title department, production on The Suicide Squad dodged a significant bullet going into the global pandemic. Unlike its fellow DCEU movie The Batman, which is currently shut down and had its release date moved, Gunn wrapped shooting on The Suicide Squad just before quarantine started going in effect, and his post-production team has been working diligently from home, preventing any delays.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” Gunn tweeted back in April. “We are on or ahead of schedule.”

Boasting a massive cast that includes original Suicide Squad stars like Margot Robbie, Jai Courtenay, and Joel Kinnaman alongside newcomers Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, and Taika Waititi, The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.

(Via Digital Spy)