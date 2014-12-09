‘Amazing Spider-Man’ Composer Bailed On The Sequel Because ‘It Was Just Dreadful’

To recap from a previous post, Sony is having a hard time wrangling their one big franchise, Spider-Man. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Venom are plagued with shuffling release dates, a star who’s only signed for one more movie, and people behind the scenes (Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman) casting doubts on the franchise’s future. Sony is also working on a female-led spin-off which seems to be going nowhere (and let’s not even address the Aunt May rumors).
It seems there may have been too many cooks in this thing from the very beginning, which became especially obvious in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Full disclosure: I wasn’t a fan of the second film, but I’m not alone. Another person knocking the film is Oscar-winning composer James Horner, who scored 156 movies including Braveheart, Titanic, Avatar, several Star Trek movies, and The Amazing Spider-Man.
Horner didn’t return to score the sequel and was replaced by Hans Zimmer for reasons he explained with complete candor in a long interview at JHFM:
JHFM: “So The Amazing Spider-Man was quite unusual for you, it was probably the director’s personality that brought you to this project, because he had a different vision for this film?”
JAMES HORNER: “[Marc Webb] was very inexperienced and he and I had a very good relationship and the producers had their own opinion. And they didn’t want his input. And then Sony had their own, they just wanted action. To me, the whole thing about doing the movie was I liked the director and there was a chance to write something for the two lead characters and then she dies in the next movie. But the next movie ended up being so terrible, I didn’t want to do it. It was just dreadful.” [emphasis ours]
That right there is a master level of “No f*cks given”. It also fits with what Andrew Garfield has said about studio notes interfering too much with the sequel.
Sony’s opinion of all this bashing can probably be summed up with a GIF, which I’ll stare at while I try to get the “Too Many Cooks” theme song out of my head.
Too be fair, the first movie was awful (and so was his score).
*To…
It did have moments of sounding like a Lee Hazelwood Hannah-Barbarah cartoon.
EXACTLY!!!!
Hey, his score was great.
For the first movie he used it on. HEY-YOOOOOOO!
It takes a special kind of idiot to fuck up a Spider-Man movie.
And that idiot . . . was Marc Webb. And the sad thing is, Andrew Garfield actually won me over as Spider-Man in ASM2, after being such an insufferable douche in the first movie. But everything else around him was just a steaming pile of bovine fecal matter.
@Kungjitsu Actually, from what’s been hitting the press, that special kind of idiot is Avi Arad, who seems profoundly pissed Marvel is so successful without him.
“It seems there may have been too many cooks in this thing from the very beginning”
Goddamnit, now that theme song is stuck in my head again.
I’m so glad I’ve never seen these movies. The fact that you guys are complaining about a movie’s theme just makes me think of how I can’t stand those over used Hans Zimmer notes from the Nolan Batman movies that appear in every movie score now.
I just saw this movie Sunday night and man it pissed me off. The clashes in tone were way too much, and then they ended it in the most brutal fashion that basically ruined the only good thing about these new movies. Also Marc Webb really went out of his way to shove in some music video montages into this shit too.
I saw it on Starz for the first time, too, and was sooooo glad I didn’t pay retail for it. It was butt awful unfocused crap.
i haven’t seen either of these movies either. so, peter’s girl dies in the second one? huh…
I liked it. I’ll admit it had numerous flaws, but I liked it.
You’re why Big Bang Theory is still on the air but Community was regulated to the internets…
*relegated
What about me? I didn’t hate Spidey (didn’t love it either) but I loved Community. Excuse me while I go try to persuade my younger brother to rap in Spanish with me.