Way back in April 2020, when literally everything was happening over Zoom, the cast of the hit ’90s coming-of-age show My So-Called Life reunited virtually after 26 years. Noticeably absent was Jared Leto, who played heartthrob Jordan Catalano on the hit show. In a new interview with Variety, Leto confirmed that he had “no idea” why he wasn’t invited to the virtual reunion.

“I hope everyone had a good time without me.” the House Of Gucci actor said. “I’m sure I was [invited]. I would’ve hoped. Maybe I wasn’t. No, I’m sure I was. What a crazy time we’re in. Not everyone’s able to make everything.” Leto infamously missed out on the first month of the COVID pandemic, as he was on a meditation retreat in the middle of the woods. Maybe they tried to reach out to him then, and it just went straight to voicemail?

My So-Called Life aired for only one season in 1994, but quickly became a cult classic and launched the careers of both Claire Danes and Leto, before he became a rockstar and formed the band 30 Seconds To Mars. Then he became The Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad. When asked if he would ever reprise his role as the DC villain, Leto says, “Never say never,” though some DC fans would probably say never.

Leto’s upcoming Marvel movie Morbius was another early-pandemic delay. After production was completed in 2019, the film premiered on March 10th, 2020 before being pushed back five times. The film stars Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who basically becomes a vampire after trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Leto is joined by Last Night In Soho’s Matt Smith, who plays villain Milo. The film is now slated for an April 1st release (hopefully).