On Sunday, Ozark star, executive producer, and director Jason Bateman won the Emmy Award for his directing work on the gritty crime drama. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is claiming that he’s in talks to direct the long-developing Clue reboot from Ryan Reynolds and the writers behind the hugely successful Deadpool films.

The previous two sentences sound like a Mad Libs approach to Hollywood dealmaking and filmmaking, of course, and you shouldn’t feel silly for thinking that. Even so, this is actually (reportedly) happening.

THR confirmed a previous report from Deadline indicating that Bateman was in talks to direct Clue, which will be a remake of the 1985 comedy that adapted the classic Hasbro murder mystery board game. That movie starred the likes of Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, and Christopher Lloyd, and featured a unique, multi-ending approach that mirrored the game’s multiple endings for cinema audiences across numerous theaters.

Aside from the fact that Reynolds will produce and star in the film, and Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are writing the screenplay, all that’s known from Bateman’s confirmed negotiations is that he would direct the remake and star in it. Otherwise, little else is known about Clue since it’s still in the early development stages.

Though we do know that Bateman looked like this when he won the directing Emmy on Sunday, so at least there’s that.

Slow motion of the greatest reaction ever to winning an award. Jason Bateman. The best. #Emmys2019

