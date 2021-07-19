The road to the Aquaman 2 set, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been a long and winding one. Filming finally begins this week, two freaking years after star Jason Momoa faux-threatened to not shoot the sequel because he was busy protesting construction on a sacred Hawaiian mountain. Little did anyone realize at the time that all of Hollywood’s blockbuster productions would soon be pushed back, and now, the Aquaman 2 cast and crew have officially gathered in London to roll camera.

To celebrate the occasion, Momoa did not post a customary “jacked” photo, and neither did Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who posted the opposite. Is Amber Heard the only one who’s hitting the weights for this sequel? Probably not, but on a more revealing note, Momoa decided to warn everyone that change is coming… for his hair.

In an Instagram post, Momoa revealed that Arthur Curry will soon have a new hair shade (or lack thereof). “This is the last day of the brown!” Momoa declared in a video clip. “I’ll be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don’t know about that. I’ll test it out.”

Well, alright? Momoa hasn’t every shied away from the sun-kissed look with highlights aplenty, but it’ll be a different vibe to see him as a blonde. Will his vibe appear to be more or less relaxed with the change? Will he go full McConaughey in the DCEU? Comic-book movies are getting strange, y’all.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for a December 2022 release.