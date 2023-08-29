Jason Momoa was at a Metallica show this weekend. A likely place for him to be, considering his fondness for throwing up the devil horns. John Travolta, Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, and reality show enemy Tom Sandoval also saw the metal legends play at SoFi Stadium, but unlike Momoa, they weren’t in the pit.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the “Aquaman and Fast X star was spotted thoroughly enjoying himself at Metallica’s concerts in Los Angeles on Friday and Sunday.” He caught Pantera while they were in town as well. In a video shared by TMZ, which you can watch above, you can see Momoa bouncing around a circle pit; he doesn’t stand out as much as Shaq, but it’s close.

Momoa himself shared memories from the concerts in a sweet Instagram post Sunday. Along with a series of photos and videos, he explained that he was supposed to attend with his close friend Travis Snyder, who has leukemia, but due to an emergency surgery he couldn’t attend.

Momoa arranged a FaceTime call between Snyder and members of Metallica. “We had it all set up. I’m so thankful for everyone who made it possible for @thetravissnyder to see @metallica and @panteraofficial with @tommorello,” he wrote. “This was a dream for travis and Unfortunately we had some emergency for him last night but he’s good and healing. Still needs your aloha and mana. But im so thankful for @metallica for connecting with him. You guys are the soundtrack to our lives. And mahalo for donating to Maui.”

What’s Momoa’s favorite Metallica song? I know the answer for his Game of Thrones co-star: “Jump in the Fire.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)