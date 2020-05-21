No one knows when productions will resume in Hollywood. Michael Bay would like to fire things back up in five weeks, but whether that’s possible remains to be seen. Still, one cannot help but hope it’s possible to get things rolling sooner rather than later when projects like the following start to come together. Game Of Thrones co-stars Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will reteam on a project that you might want to tattoo on your brain. Granted, it’s not as though Khal Drogo and Tyrion Lannister were up in each other’s faces at all onscreen, but they were both big in the Mother Of Dragons’ book, and they’re pals with chemistry. I mean, look at these photos, particularly the second one.

The project in question sounds fantastic as well. Palm Springs director Max Barbakow will helm Good Bad & Undead, which will star Dinklage as famed vampire hunter Professor Abraham Van Helsing. Momoa will be playing a vampire with a change of heart. Van Helsing will reluctantly help this vampire survive when everyone else wants to stake his heart, and oh boy. If you think this description carries some buddy-comedy potential, you’re not wrong. According to Deadline, the “intent is Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world.” From the synopsis:

Dinklage will play Van Helsing, last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them.

There’s no projected release date for this project, but still, I’d buy a ticket right now. In the meantime, Dinklage will also star with Josh Brolin in a movie that sounds like a homage to Twins with the release date unknown. Meanwhile, Momoa will appear as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune epic, which is scheduled for December 18. Fantastic movies will be coming to theaters, it’s only a question of when.

