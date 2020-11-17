Timed to the release of the new Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer, Jason Momoa has shared an emotional note honoring the director’s late daughter. As fans of the highly-anticipated Snyder Cut know, the upheaval with the Justice League theatrical cut started when Snyder had to step away from the production after the suicide of his daughter Amber. Since then, the social media campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut focused not just on restoring the director’s original vision of the film, but also on suicide prevention. Those efforts are now getting a major boost from Momoa on Instagram.

“I am deeply connected to the Snyder ohana supporting and spreading awareness is the least I can offer,” Momoa wrote before directing fans to a link to the Amber Snyder Tribute Fund, which is now part of his Instagram bio. Momoa also shared the following message from the Snyder family:

We’ve created this official tribute site, as many continue to be inspired by Autumn, offering their support to the important work of this foundation. Today, more than ever, recognizing and destigmatizing conversations surrounding mental health, suicide awareness and prevention is crucial. We are honored by the amazing way Autumn’s legacy has inspired so many to dedicate their efforts and resources to helping others when they need it most.

You can see Momoa’s full post below:

The message is another example of Momoa’s thoughtful and compassionate side that’s not afraid to defy “masculine” stereotypes. The actor recently revealed to InStyle that he’s been going to therapy to explore male vulnerability to help him be a better father and example to his son. He also was proud to admit that he loves wearing the color pink and he doesn’t “really give a shit what anyone thinks.”

(Via Jason Momoa on Instagram)