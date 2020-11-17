The first trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, was released in August during the DC FanDome event, but it’s since been pulled due to music rights issues. Unlike Shrek, Justice League couldn’t use “Hallelujah,” apparently. But on Tuesday, the filmmaker shared a new black-and-white trailer — once again set to the oft-covered Leonard Cohen classic, as nature is healing — with his millions of Twitter followers, most of whom responded with the Mario holding a crown meme. Who knew so many people want to see a “road-weary” Joker? You can watch the new trailer below.

Here’s more on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which includes “four minutes or five minutes of additional photography” in its massive runtime:

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, and Just Kidding Simmons, is expected to come out on HBO Max in 2021.