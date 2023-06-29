Jennifer Lawrence may have shot to superstardom with a franchise — The Hunger Games, which she almost didn’t do because, well, she didn’t want it to make her super famous — but she’s taken some big chances. Right now she’s trying to bring back the raunchy summer comedy. But back in 2017, she went really far afield: She starred in Darren Aronofsky’s mother!, a wild whatzit that pissed off and confused audiences. Heck, even Lawrence was confused by it and she was dating the director.

As caught by IndieWire, Lawrence appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where her host asked her, point blank, “On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film mother!?

“I’m going to be honest,” Lawrence replied. “Well, I was sleeping with the director so I had CliffsNotes. So…five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do.”

“F*ck the director?” Cohen replied, to which Lawrence enthusiastically replied, “Yeah!”

Lawrence starred in mother! During her year-and-a-half relationship with the acclaimed filmmaker, of Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Black Swan, and last year’s The Whale. Aronofsky tends to swing big, and when he dropped mother! — a Biblical parable that goes wayyyyyyyy over the top even before its bananas last act — into the nation’s multiplexes, with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, most audiences, uh, did not like it. Indeed, it got a rare F from CinemaScore audiences.

Then again, there are some great — and bad — movies have received the same honor. Just ask Steven Soderbergh about his beautiful remake of Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris.

During the same interview, Lawrence also told Cohen about her predictably chaotic appearance on Hot Ones, which did not end well for her.

