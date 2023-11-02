The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is the first Hunger Games movie that doesn’t star Jennifer Lawrence. Instead, Rachel Zegler, who was so good in West Side Story and so funny on The George Lucas Talk Show, takes over as the lead. Lawrence has said that she’s open to reprising her role as Katniss Everdeen, but it won’t be happening any time soon.

“If [Hunger Games author Suzanne Collins] has something to say, then she’ll write a book about it,” producer Nina Jacobson told Yahoo! Entertainment. “Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think that Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes, and Suzanne has something she wants to say, and it involves Katniss, then I would be thrilled. But really any chance to be back in this world, and lead with [director Francis Lawrence] and Suzanne, I would take regardless of who it was about.”

Lawrence added, “I think that if for whatever reason [Collins] had some thematic idea that made sense to tell another Katniss story, I’d be in, and then I’m sure Jen would be in.” Maybe it will happen eventually, but for now, Lawrence probably needs more time away from franchise films.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes comes out on November 17th.

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)