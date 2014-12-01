Jennifer Lawrence Is About To Be A Billboard-Charting Pop Star

#Jennifer Lawrence
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.01.14

Jennifer Lawrence is about to accomplish something that Fugazi, Dead Kennedys, Television, and other groups that music snobs list when they’re discussing great bands without a hit song never did: chart on the Hot 100. According to Billboard, Lawrence’s “The Hanging Tree” from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part I; The Klumps, which caused her to “break down in tears,” is likely to “sell upwards of 150,000 downloads in the U.S,” which “should be enough to enable the song’s debut in the top 40 of the Hot 100.”

“The Hanging Tree” was written by Suzanne Collins (author of The Hunger Games series of books) and the Lumineers’ Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz. The song is heard in the film first as an a cappella performance by Lawrence (in character as Katniss Everdeen), before she is joined by a choir and an orchestra. (Via)

“The Hanging Tree” remains the Lumineers’ second greatest accomplishment.

Via Billboard

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSbillboardBILLBOARD HOT 100JENNIFER LAWRENCEThe Hunger Games: Mockingjay

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP