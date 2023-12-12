Jeremy Allen White is probably used to being the most ripped individual on every TV and movie set he’s been on (although I bet Ayo Edebiri could take him in arm wrestling). But not for The Iron Claw.

The A24 drama about the triumphs and tragedies of the Von Erich family of wrestlers stars Allen White and Zac Efron as iron-pumping brothers — although The Bear actor would be the first to admit that Efron is more muscular than him.

“He’s so annoying,” Allen White told Variety at the L.A. premiere of The Iron Claw this week. “I had been training for months, lifting, and doing this and doing that and eating more, and I showed up, and I saw him, and I’m like, what is this even for? Why do I even try?” To prepare for the role, Efron shared with Men’s Health that he “started intermittent fasting just after I stopped being vegan. My body wasn’t processing the vegetables in the right way. I decided to stop it and try something new. Intermittent fasting has been really helpful with that.” He added that he “really likes organ meats. I love liver and onions.”

Allen White must be relieved he’s “only” jacked, not SUPER jacked, after reading that.

The Iron Claw opens in theaters on December 22.

(Via the New York Post)