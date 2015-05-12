Jeremy Piven Is Doing Press For The ‘Entourage’ Movie In Character As Ari Gold

The Entourage promotional campaign is in full swing this week, and Jeremy Piven, ever the professional thespian, decided that it would be fun to make all of his appearances in character as Ari Gold. Obviously, some of us would love if he’d make his appearances as Droz, but my campaign to have PCU shown on TV once a day for the rest of eternity will simply have to wait. If anyone thought that Piven was bluffing, he proved it in a seemingly scripted bit with Matt Lauer on Today this morning, as he discussed Ari Gold’s new book, The Gold Standard.
In this book – I have no idea if it’s an actual book, and I’m scared to look it up – Gold tells stories about his interactions with famous celebrities, and specifically Charlie Sheen. When Lauer asked the question about Sheen, he really had no clue that curse words would come, but he should have known. Thank God he didn’t because that reaction is priceless.
Is ”crazier than a shit house rat’ an old term? They use is on Stand By Me, but otherwise I’ve never heard it before.
Never heard of it prior to this interview.
After the interview Lauer was staring at Piven’s hairline and a hot mic caught him uttering the word motherfucker.
@entourageleaks:
“After the success of “American Sniper”, producers changed the title to “American Entourage” but were afraid of being murdered by veterans.”
“In the rush for Douche Bag companies to sponsor the movie, the FTC announced it would have to review each offer to avoid price collusion.”
“After passage of California House Bill 306, Kevin Connelly’s Grandmother became a state euthanasia pioneer after hearing about the film’s existence.”
“The film was briefly slapped with a PG 13 rating for a scene where Vince goes out with Taylor Swift and she shows him her belly button.”
“Despite safety measures being in place, Jessica Alba was accidentally shown a Sudoku puzzle on set.”
Appropriately dated for an Entourage related press interview to invoke Charlie Sheen for the kulz.
Is that image from a comedy sketch, or from a tv show he did in the early 90’s? Cuz somehow Piven looks both younger AND older in that pic lol.
I’m gonna see this movie in theaters. Not saying I’m proud of that fact, just that it’s true.
At least you acknowledge your faults.
The first step to getting over an affliction is admitting it.
You can major in Gameboy if you know how to bullshit.
I wish he was still bald.
Please bomb.
But does he sing Jeremy Piven?
You can almost SMELL the vinegar!
ugh fuck this douche squirt and that douche squirts series already.
I feel like this movie/press/everything is all stuff that was supposed to happen four or five years ago and it’s just sneaking through quietly enough where people don’t stop and go WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU DOING HERE? YOU HAD YOUR CHANCE.