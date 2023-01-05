After Jeremy Renner survived a terrifying freak accident that reportedly caused “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after his snow plow rolled over him, the Marvel star’s sense of humor appears to be on the mend. On Thursday morning, Renner shared a sweet, lighthearted video where his mother and sister can be seen caring for the actor who’s still in a hospital bed.

Calling it a “spa day,” the slowly recovering Renner can be seen thanking his mom and sister for the love. He even joked that it’s the first shower he’s had in a “week or so” as they help to clean some of the blood from his near-fatal accident.

You can see the touching video below:

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

The video received an outpouring of love from fans, which Renner has definitely appreciated on his road to recovery. The first update he gave from the hospital thanked everyone for the kind words after news of the accident broke. That post sparked a round of well wishes from his fellow Avengers. Via Variety:

“Speedy recovery buddy,” replied Chris Hemsworth, who is one of the six original Avengers actors along with Renner. “Sending love your way!” Chris Evans, another original Avenger star, wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.” “Continued prayers your way brutha,” Chris Pratt added. Pratt leads Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise.

The incident has already been cleared of foul play and authorities say Renner was not impaired in what is being called a “freak tragic accident.” The snow plow was hauled from the scene and will be inspected for mechanical failures that could’ve caused it to roll forward after Renner exited the vehicle to talk to a family member who was trapped in the snow.

(Via Jeremy Renner on Twitter)