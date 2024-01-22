The Sundance Film Festival kicked off last week, and already there’s been some biggies. Everyone’s in love with Kristen Stewart’s lesbian thriller. There’s the movie where June Squibb, 94, does her own stunts. There’s Pauly Shore’s controversial Richard Simmons biopic. But none of these has freaked out Sundance goers quite like the one about horny, farting Bigfoots.

Per Variety, on Monday the festival unveiled Sasquatch Sunset. It stars Jesse Eisenberg and Riley Keough. Thing is, they’re not playing humans. They’re done up to look like the titular mythical creatures. Clearly it’s not your typical sasquatch picture:

The film, which has zero dialogue or narration but plenty of grunts, captures an immersive, “true” depiction of the daily life of the Sasquatch. That apparently involves sex, masturbation, vomiting, flatulence and plenty of other gory acts that aren’t fit to print.

It appears the movie goes pretty far:

One scene, involving bodily fluids spouting out of every — and we mean every — orifice of the female Bigfoot, played to raucous applause in the room. Less than 15 minutes into the film, one moviegoer announced, to nobody in particular, “This is the weirdest movie ever.”

Not everyone was so captivated. Some in the audience reportedly got squeamish during certain extreme scenes, covering their face when things got bloody.

Sasquatch Sunset is the latest from directors David and Nathan Zellner, whose previous credits include Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter, in which Oscar-nominated actress Rinko Kikuchi plays a Japanese woman who becomes obsessed with the Coen brothers movie Fargo and journeys to Minnesota, convinced the money Steve Buscemi’s character buries in the film is real. Sounds like they topped that one in terms of out-there-ness.

During the post-film Q&A, cast and crew opened up about the sex scenes, which Keough said she was “excited” to discuss.

“We rehearsed our sex scenes, and they have it on video,” she revealed.

David Zellner added, “We used a trash can as a stand-in.”

Hopefully it won’t be long till the rest of the world gets to see the farting Bigfoot movie.

(Via Variety)