Kristen Stewart is having a blast at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Not only is she on hand for the premieres of two movies starring Kristen Stewart, but she has received the Visionary Award. She accepted this honor (from frequent co-star Jesse Eisenberg) while exclaiming, “Sundance is the f*cking sh*t!” Of course, there’s tons of chatter about a particular Stewart festival movie, A24 and Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding, in which Stewart falls in love with a bodybuilder (portrayed by Katy O’Brian, with whom Stewart shares “shocking” sex scenes). She also co-stars alongside Steven Yeun in Love Me, but Stewart has another reason to be gung-ho for Sundance this year, too.

The Spencer star is ready to fully bring her vision to the world (keeping herself honest about that award, no doubt) with a directorial debut film. She plans to adapt The Chronology Of Water (the bestselling 2011 memoir of Lidia Yuknavitch) with Imogen Poots as the lead with Ridley Scott producing, but funding has eluded the project so far. Here’s what Stewart told Variety when quizzed about the project:

“Well that’s why we’re here!” Stewart said when asked if her phone has started ringing with financing for the movie. “I wish I had more to say on that. I’m going to make that f*cking movie!”

Earlier this month, Stewart also faux-threatened to take drastic measures to get those cameras rolling:

“I’m going to make this movie before I ever work for someone else,” she says, before breaking into nervous laughter. “Yeah, I will quit the f*cking business. I won’t make a-f*cking-nother movie until I make this movie. I will tell you that, for sure. I think that will get things going.”

And here we are, so do not be surprised to see Stewart telling the world she will live at Sundance until she gets those dollars tied down. She also declared of the Visionary Award, “As an actor, you’re not often glorified for your vision. You fit into other people’s visions and service their efforts and their endeavors and the messages they want to get across.” Let her direct!

