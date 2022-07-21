Jessica Alba Thinks That Marvel Films Are ‘Still Quite Caucasian’

Jessica Alba has not fallen for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s diversity push. The actor, who starred as Susan Storm in Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), says that not much has changed because what she’s seeing from the superhero studio is “still quite caucasian.”

In an interview with Glamour UK, Alba didn’t hold back her feelings. “Even if you look at the Marvel movies – that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s happening right now in entertainment, because it’s sort of the family thing – it’s still quite Caucasian,” Alba said. “I would say I was one of the few back in the day… And it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still quite more of the same,” she said.

Since 2018, the MCU has made more than just white guys main characters. 2018’s Black Panther was the first MCU film starring a Black character, and Captain Marvel, released in 2019, was the first MCU film with a female protagonist. 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced the franchise’s first Asian-American hero and 2022’s Ms. Marvel intruded its first Muslim hero, while Anthony Mackie’s Sam Falcon has been crowned as the new Captain America.

“I just think more for the younger people who are coming up, who are going to be our future leaders, it’s important for them to see the world on screen, or in stories, in the dreams that we create as entertainers; it reflects the world that they’re in,” Alba, who has stepped away from acting in the past few years to focus on her business, The Honest Company, added.

(Via Glamour UK)