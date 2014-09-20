Jim Carrey Is Also Rumored To Be Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Season

Once upon a time, a show called In Living Color made a run at Saturday Night Live‘s mainstream TV sketch comedy throne, burning bright for a while before it eventually flamed out. In Living Color‘s biggest star was Jim Carrey, who launched out of the FOX sketch show and onto the bucking fame bronco with Ace Ventura, The Mask and Dumb and Dumber. Now, with the sequel to Dumb and Dumber nearing its November 14th release date, the rumor du jour is that Carrey will host an episode of Saturday Night Live “early” this season.

Jim Carrey is set to host “Saturday Night Live” early this season, several individuals with knowledge told TheWrap exclusively. The one-time “In Living Color” sketch comedy star will lead the NBC cast early this season. The date will be timed to the release of Carrey’s highly anticipated sequel to 1994’s “Dumb and Dumber,” in which Carrey reprises his beloved role as Lloyd Christmas.

Carrey’s been in some hits, some misses, and a lot of uninteresting fluff since the mid-90s and I’m not really sure which category Dumb and Dumber To will land in until after I see it and have a chance to feel incredibly and depressingly old. For those of us who remember Fire Marshall Bill, Vera de Milo and In Living Color, though, the prospect of a brief return to sketch comedy is enticing. Who knows, maybe he’ll even break out some of those characters since that seems to be a thing that he’s into now. 2014 needs a Grandpa Jack McGee/Drunk Uncle political debate show/knife fight, does it not?

Carrey auditioned to be a cast member in the 80s and he has hosted Saturday Night Live twice before; once in 2011 and once at the height of his powers in 1996, so he’s obviously no stranger to the ins and outs of the gig. Both of his episodes had their notable moments (“The Black Swan,” “Jacuzzi Lifeguard”) with the first appearance feeling more like the out of control Carrey that had powered In Living Color just a few years prior. What we get this time is anybody’s guess but while it’s perpetually trendy to be dismissive of Saturday Night Live without actually watching it, the young cast is filled with talent and on the right Saturday night with the right host, the show can still deliver. With Chris Pratt, Sarah Silverman , and Bill Hader booked to host the first three episodes of this 40th anniversary season of the show, it sounds like we’ll have a few opportunities to be wowed. If this Carrey rumor proves itself to be true we should certainly have another.

