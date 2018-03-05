Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Monologue Roasts Bad Men And Promises The Shortest Acceptance Speech A Jet Ski

#2018 Oscars #Jimmy Kimmel
News & Culture Writer
03.04.18

After a brief opening segment referencing the black-and-white heyday of the early Oscars ceremonies (and the Hooters restaurant near Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre), host Jimmy Kimmel delivered his second monologue in as many years. And unsurprisingly, much of it focused on former Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences member Harvey Weinstein and the fallout stemming from the sexual misconduct scandals attached to his name — especially the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. Though that didn’t prevent Kimmel from hitting targets like Donald Trump, Mel Gibson, and the ceremony’s characteristically long length.

“Oscar is the most beloved and respected man in Hollywood, and there’s a very good reason why,” Kimmel began. “Just look at him. He keeps his hands where you can see them, never says a rude word, and most importantly, no penis at all. He is literally a statue of limitations. And that’s the kind of men we need more of in this town. He’s how clueless Hollywood is about women: We made a movie called What Women Want and it starred Mel Gibson.”

Kimmel quickly threw plenty of pot shots at Trump, Mike Pence, and the Oscars accountants who royally screwed up last year’s Best Picture announcement. He also, in one of the monologue’s more entertaining bits, offered a prize. “Whatever you say is entirely up to you. You don’t have to change the world. Do whatever you want,” he said. “But with that said, this is a really long show. So here’s what we’re going to do. Not saying you shouldn’t give a long speech, but whoever gives the shortest speech tonight will go home with… Johnny, tell them what they’ll win!”

A brand new jet ski, of course, though not including prize presenter Helen Mirren.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 Oscars#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGS2018 OSCARSHARVEY WEINSTEINjimmy kimmelOSCARS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP