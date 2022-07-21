Despite being directly inspired by the fictional sport in the Harry Potter books, the real life version of Quidditch is officially changing its name to distance itself from author J.K. Rowling who has been a lightning rod for controversy in recent years. Rowling has been espousing increasingly anti-transgender views, which has put her at odds with fans and the actors in the Harry Potter movies. Now, the sport that she essentially created wants nothing to do with her and has officially changed its name to Quadball.

Via Deadline:

The governing bodies of the real-life sport first profiled in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels and later in its films have said that “Quidditch” will henceforth be known as “Quadball.” The name change is to distance itself from author Rowling;s anti-transgender comments, the organizations said. Beyond that, the organizations said they were switching names because they do not own the “Quidditch” trademark. Warner Bros. Discovery holds that right.

Obviously, the real life players of the game formerly known as Quidditch aren’t flying through the air on magic brooms, but what they have created is something akin to a mash-up of rugby and dodgeball. According to Deadline, the sport took off in 2005 and is played in “40 countries among nearly 600 teams.” It’s become so popular that it has governing bodies, which all agreed to the name change that takes effect this summer.

“This name change is a game changer for us, and we are looking to make the most of it,” Major League Quadball wrote in a statement to players.

