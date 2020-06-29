J.K. Rowling’s Twitter account has become more toxic than the cesspool at Hogwarts.

Earlier this month, the Harry Potter author made an offensive joke about trans people, later adding, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.” (Never listen to anyone who ends a tweet with “…to speak the truth.”) Rowling also published a lengthy essay that trans activists called “devastating.” Yet despite all the criticism, she continues to tweet, including sharing a graphic about unisex “unsafe spaces” (she previously expressed concern that “when you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman… then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside”) and a quote from feminist activist Andrea Dworkin. The quote caught the attention of Stephen King, maybe the only other author the average person could recognize walking down the street, who retweeted it.

“I’ve always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached – maybe not Annie Wilkes levels – but new heights,” Rowling wrote following the RT. “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.” That tweet has since been deleted, as hours after King’s retweet, he was asked by a follower to “address the TERF tweet. By telling us constant readers if you believe trans women are women.” His reply:

Yes. Trans women are women. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 28, 2020

Rowling not only deleted her praise of King, she also unfollowed him.

JK Rowling deleted her first tweet immediately after Stephen King clarified his response pic.twitter.com/Xlw3bfSHos — untitled goose name (@notallbhas) June 28, 2020

Go back to writing about wizard poop, J.K. Rowling. We beg you.