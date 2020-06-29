Getty Image
Movies

J.K. Rowling Deleted Her Praise For Stephen King After He Tweeted That ‘Trans Women Are Women’

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

J.K. Rowling’s Twitter account has become more toxic than the cesspool at Hogwarts.

Earlier this month, the Harry Potter author made an offensive joke about trans people, later adding, “I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.” (Never listen to anyone who ends a tweet with “…to speak the truth.”) Rowling also published a lengthy essay that trans activists called “devastating.” Yet despite all the criticism, she continues to tweet, including sharing a graphic about unisex “unsafe spaces” (she previously expressed concern that “when you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman… then you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside”) and a quote from feminist activist Andrea Dworkin. The quote caught the attention of Stephen King, maybe the only other author the average person could recognize walking down the street, who retweeted it.

“I’ve always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached – maybe not Annie Wilkes levels – but new heights,” Rowling wrote following the RT. “It’s so much easier for men to ignore women’s concerns, or to belittle them, but I won’t ever forget the men who stood up when they didn’t need to. Thank you, Stephen.” That tweet has since been deleted, as hours after King’s retweet, he was asked by a follower to “address the TERF tweet. By telling us constant readers if you believe trans women are women.” His reply:

Rowling not only deleted her praise of King, she also unfollowed him.

Go back to writing about wizard poop, J.K. Rowling. We beg you.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×