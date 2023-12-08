Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara so believe in a new documentary that they’ll pay for you to watch it. You don’t even have to pay them back on Venmo (although if the Joker: Folie à Deux star wants to share his account, I won’t request $400 for vegetarian tacos from him at 3 a.m., I swear).

The Smell of Money is a documentary about the multi-billion dollar pork industry and one woman’s fight to stop a corporate hog farm from destroying her North Carolina community with deadly pollution. According to IndieWire, the first 500 people to pre-order the film on iTunes or Google Play will have the cost of the purchase reimbursed by Phoenix and Mara.

You can find it out more here.

“We hope once audiences watch this film they are as moved by its important message as we are,” the couple said in a joint statement. “Movies like The Smell of Money live or die by word of mouth and we would like to lend our voices and support to help raise awareness. Please share this film with your family, friends, everyone!”

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s more on The Smell of Money:

After decades of intimidation and defeat, Elsie Herring and her community team up with a gutsy small-town lawyer to take the world’s largest pork company to court. An epic, nine-year legal battle ensues, and the residents risk everything to reclaim their rights to clean air, pure water, and a life free from the stench of shit.

The Smell of Money is available on VOD on December 12th.

